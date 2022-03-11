People Have Reposed Faith In Modi, Adityanath: Tripura CM

AGARTALA, March 10 (PTI): With the BJP having put up an impressive show in four out of the five states that went to polls recently, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday asserted that people have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Deb, during a programme at a school in Unakoti district, stated that those involved in politics for gains have been rejected by voters.

“Uttar Pradesh had witnessed a fierce farmers’ agitation and some thought that these farmers would be able to topple the BJP-led government in Lucknow. But the reality is that the voters have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh is among the five states where assembly poll results were declared during the day.

The BJP has received a massive mandate in Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand besides UP.

In Punjab, the AAP has swept the elections.

Deb also said on the occasion that the BJP government at the Centre had never taken political colour into consideration while doling out benefits of its schemes.

“Modiji has provided free rice to 80 crore people amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Centre has also given Covid-19 vaccines for free, made provisions for homes and clean water for the weaker sections of the society,” he noted.

The CM also referred to Union Home minister Amit Shah’s recent assurance of making Tripura the number one state in the country, if the BJP gets voted to power in 2023, and said his government fulfilled almost all promises made in the manifesto ahead of the 2018 elections.

“The state government has unveiled a welfare scheme worth Rs 85 crore for tea labourers. Most of the promises that were made in the vision document have been fulfilled and the unfinished ones will be implemented before the 2023 elections,” he said.

In a similar vein, Union minister of State for Social Empowerment and Justice Pratima Bhoumik, congratulating the winners of his party in the four states, said another “step has been taken to make India a Congress-free country”.