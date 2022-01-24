PLA Finds Arunachal Boy; Handing Over Process On

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI): China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday conveyed to the Indian Army that they have “found a boy” in their territory, across Arunachal Pradesh, and will hand him over soon, days after an MP had claimed that a teenager was abducted by PLA personnel.

Security sources, however, said the PLA has not confirmed the identity of the boy and it is believed that the person is Miram Taron, who was allegedly taken away by the Chinese forces on January 18 from Upper Siang district.

After the incident came to light, the Indian Army had sought assistance from the PLA to trace the boy.

The sources said that the PLA informed the Indian Army that they found a boy and due procedure is being followed to hand him over to the Indian side.

Tapir Gao, a member of Parliament (MP) from Arunachal Pradesh, also told PTI that he got the confirmation from the Indian Army that the boy is in PLA’s custody and will be handed over soon.

On January 19, Gao had claimed that Taron was abducted by the PLA from Lungta Jor area under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang district.

Taron’s friend Johny Yaiying informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA. Both are local hunters belonging to Zido village.

The incident occurred near the place where Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh. Tsangpo is called Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

On January 20, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was not aware of the incident but said the PLA controls the borders and cracks down on ‘illegal entry and exit activities.’

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district. The youths were released about a week later by the PLA.

The latest incident came at a time when the Indian army continues to be engaged in a stand-off with the PLA in Ladakh since April 2020.

India shares a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.