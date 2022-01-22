Reckitt Celebrates 50th Statehood Day of Meghalaya, Manipur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: The Birds and Bees Talk programme led by Reckitt, celebrated Statehood Day of Meghalaya and Manipur to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of these two North- Eastern States. On this day Manipur, and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Re-organisation) Act, 1971.

To mark this occasion, Reckitt and Plan India in association with Ya_All hosted a webinar focusing on the relevance and importance of the TBBT programme in the school curriculum in order to work towards a healthier and safer future for adolescents and youth. The webinar moderated by Ya_all was chaired by esteemed guest speaker Kamala Leishangthem, assistant director, Directorate of Education Manipur.

Additionally, exchange of dialogues and ideas took place in a panel discussion on the topic ‘Towards the healthier and safer tomorrow’ between opinion leaders – Phida Dkhar, Adolescence counselor, Civil Hospital, Meghalaya, Sadam Hanjabam, founder & CEO of Ya_All, Mala Lisham, Program officer, Social Welfare Department of Manipur, Miller, vice president of Ya_All Football Club.

The virtual event also witnessed a musical performance by the popular band ‘The Whoop’ playing a blend of classical and modern tunes.

Ravi Bhatnagar, director External Affairs and Partnerships SOA, Reckitt said, “It is an important day for all of us and we want to congratulate the people of Manipur and Meghalaya on the occasion. Over the years, these two States have achieved immense progress across various fields and they continue to thrive keeping their cultural values intact. The youth and adolescents play a significant role in the development of these States and by incorporating TBBT in school curriculum we aim to further enable the adolescents to make informed decisions and make healthier lifestyle choices.”

Mohammed Asif, executive director, Plan India stated, “On the occasion of Statehood Day, through a webinar, we convened a panel of experts who exchanged dialogues on important topics like Covid-19 vaccination, public health and sexual wellness; and why it is important for the younger generation. At Plan India, our focus remains on creating successful models of change and The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) is a step forward. TBBT enables us to create opportunities for the participation of adolescents, teachers and the education system to discuss public health and wellness issues and proves that the change can be brought in the areas pertaining to sexual health awareness.”

Dr. Komal Goswami, chief of party, PLAN India said, “Statehood Day represents celebration of uniqueness and independence which signifies the key pillars of The Birds and Bees Talk program for adolescents and youth by empowering them through inculcating inclusivity, equality, awareness, power and protection.”