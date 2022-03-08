Repoll In Some Stations In Manipur Today

IMPHAL, March 7 (NNN): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has, under subsection (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, declared that the poll taken on March 5 in 7 polling stations to be void and appointed March 8 (Tuesday) as the date for taking re-poll/fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of poll from 7 am to 4 pm in accordance with the Commission’s instructions contained in ChapterXIII of the Hand Book for Returning Officers, 2019, according to chief electoral officer (CEO) of Manipur, Rajesh Agrawal.

The 7 polling stations going for re-poll on March 8 are 34/9-Wangjing Hodamba of 34-Wangjing Tentha assembly constituency, 44/45-Ukhrul (E-2) of 44-Ukhrul assembly constituency, 45/25-Kalhang and 45/3l-Peh (B) of 45-Chingai assembly constituency, 47/49-Ngamju of 47-Karong assembly constituency, 49/4-Yangkhullen (A) and 49/51-Mao Marafii of 49-Tadubi assembly constituency.

According to the CEO, one of the main reasons for consideration of re-polling was connected to damage of EVMs by miscreants during and after the poll. The CEO also said that this kind of incidents lead to major discomfort to the electors of the polling station as their right to franchise gets infringed on the poll day and they will now need to come out again to exercise their rightful franchise on the day of repoll.

“All electors of these polling stations are requested to come out in big numbers to exercise their franchise. The inconvenience caused due the incidents aforesaid is regretted,” the CEO expressed.