RPP Slams Nagaland Govt’s Order to Vaccinate Students of Class IX And Above

DIMAPUR, Jan 16 (NNN): The Rising People’s Party (RPP), a political party based in Nagaland, alleged on Sunday that the latest order of the Nagaland state government (dated 8th January, 2022) making it mandatory for students of class IX and above to be vaccinated in order to attend offline classes is discriminatory and highly outrageous.

According to the RPP, earlier, through another notification dated 3/12/2021, the deputy commissioner of Kiphire had made it mandatory for anyone entering that district to be vaccinated. “The notification dated 29th November 2021 issued by ADC Meluri also made it illegal for unvaccinated people to enter the ADC office and the SBI office, Meluri,” said the RPP. The party then asked, “Are we living in a banana republic that DCs/administrative officers should behave as dictators, issuing illegal notifications?”

The RPP also questioned, “Does the state government know of the numerous court rulings in India where vaccination is not mandatory? Does it also know that services cannot be denied to citizens based on vaccination status, including entry into airports, trains, malls, cinema halls, recreation areas, etc.? Most importantly, will the UDA coalition (present Nagaland government) deny our students their future? Which science is the UDA coalition relying on? Or are quacks running the state?”

Again, the RPP also asked, “Vaccination is not mandatory, so why is it that the UDA coalition is so keen to show 100% vaccination status in the state?” The party further asked, “Why are government officers moving about as safai karamcharis coercing villagers to vaccinate? Is it about central funding? Or is the UDA coalition following Himanta Biswa Sarma?” The party added, “From the Naga political issue to vaccination/Covid-19 policy the UDA coalition is behaving more and more like CM Sarma’s B team.”

The RPP then appealed to all the villagers to report to the party ([email protected]) cases of any officer or village councils forcing anyone to take mandatory vaccination. The party said it will file FIRs on their behalf. Before the state government tries to impose its mandatory vaccination policy upon the hapless general public, it should first provide data on the number of frontline workers already vaccinated.

The RPP then demanded that this government withdraw/modify its flawed notifications without delay failing which serious apprehension of a law and order situation in the state cannot be ruled out.

The RPP also challenged the NDPP, BJP and NPF coalition for an open debate on the issue. The Rising People’s Party then said it will not allow the civil liberties of the people to be curtailed.