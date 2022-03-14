RPP Team Reaches Longleng District On Day 20

DIMAPUR, March 13 (NNN): The Rising People’s Party (RPP), a political party based in Nagaland, said it has successfully completed day-20 of its “historical” christened as “Walk to Save Nagaland” on Saturday.

The RPP said its team has so far covered a distance of about 600 km on foot, out of the estimated 1200 km which will circle the whole state of Nagaland. The RPP team of walkers and support left Tobu town on Sunday morning and will be camping at the banks of the Yongmon River at Yangching village under Longleng district, adding another 36 km to the mileage, the RPP added. “The Walkers and Support team plans to spend day 21 (Sunday) in devotional service and rest, at the said location. The team has so far walked through the roads of Dimapur, Chumukedima, Peren, Kohima, Phek, Kiphire, Shamator and Tuensang districts, crossing many towns and villages,” the RPP further added.

During the advancement of the walk, the team has been stacked with numerous approbation and also contributions of cash and kind from the villagers and passers-by, according to the party. The leaders of the RPP mentioned that they have held a lot of fruitful interactive discussions with the villagers and church leaders during the walk; where they got an opportunity to listen to the grievances and receive first-hand information about the living conditions of the people. The team also accentuated the lack of basic amenities such as good roads and bridges in many of the areas, which is a deprivation of the rights of the people, according to the party.

“The team deeply appreciates the selfless hospitality received from the people so far during their travail and makes an earnest request to the people to continue and hold steadfast in their hopes on the RPP,” it also said.

The leaders of the RPP then appealed to the people of Nagaland to remember the team in their prayers for good health and God’s protection as they continue walking in their quest for a “renewed Nagaland”.