SAFF Condemns Vandalism of Idols, Calls for Swift Action

SHILLONG, Jan 5 (NNN): The Shillong All Faiths Forum (SAFF) has condemned the incident of ‘vandalising’ idols at the Bhoothnath Kali Temple at Mawbah in Shillong.

“The SAFF strongly denounced this incident, and the representatives of all the faith communities under the SAFF have unanimously expressed great displeasure that this obnoxious act had taken place in Shillong,” SAFF president Most Revd Dr P Lyngdoh said in a statement.

He said the incident at Boothnath Kali Mandir, Mawbah on the intervening night of January 1 and 2 where the idol of a revered goddess was “vandalised” is truly a case of pure hooliganism and thoughtless vandalism.

“If not tempered with sanity and understanding, acts such as these would portend to invoke communal hatred and religious fanaticism and perpetrators of these incidents should be appropriately dealt with by the authorities,” Lyngdoh added.

Meanwhile, the SAFF exhorts all leaders of different communities and organisations to be on the alert to curb repetitions of these acts and at the same time to identify those who are crying out in need of lawful support, guidance and counselling. These will help promote harmony and respect in the communities.

The SAFF also appealed to the authorities to make extra efforts in securing these locations in and around the city which are crime-prone zones.