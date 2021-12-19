Sale of Food Packages with Toys and Gifts Restricted

HT Correspondent

TURA, Dec 18: West Garo Hills district magistrate, Ram Singh, had passed an order under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, on December 17, thereby restricting the sales of food packages containing toys and gifts inside the packets in the entire district to prevent untoward incidents in near future.

The order also stated that this order will come into force with effect from December 20 and remain in force until further order.