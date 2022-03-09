Seven Houses Gutted In Arunachal, Relief Provided To Victims

ITANAGAR, March 8 (PTI): At least seven houses were reduced to ashes in two separate fire incidents in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, a district official said.

Early in the day, five government quarters of the Power department and a private residence were gutted in a devastating fire at Kamle, the headquarters of Leparada district, leaving six families homeless, the official said.

No one sustained injuries in the incident.

The fire that originated from the private residence was so massive that none of the affected families could salvage any of their belongings, he stated.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit.

District officials, led by deputy commissioner (DC) Adong Pertin, visited the site of the incident and distributed food items, blankets, mats and utensils to the affected families as immediate relief.

In the second incident at Shyo Village in Tawang district, a traditional Monpa house was destroyed in a fire.

There was no report of any human casualty, official sources maintained.

The police and the paramilitary forces joined the villagers and doused the flames.

Local MLA Tsering Tashi visited the accident site, met the victim’s family, and provided them relief from his resources, the sources added.