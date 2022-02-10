Sikkim CM’s Father Kalu Singh Tamang Dies At 93

GANGTOK, Feb 9 (PTI): Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang’s father Kalu Singh Tamang died in West Bengal’s Siliguri on Wednesday.

He was 93.

“With profound sorrow, I would like to inform everyone that my beloved father Shri Kalu Singh Tamang breathed his last at 10:30 am in Siliguri,” he tweeted.

“However, as we are all aware of the Covid-19 protocols, I, along with my family, would kindly request everyone to stay safe and condole his demise from their homes. We would very much appreciate your co-operation and prayers in this hour of grief,” he said in another Twitter post.