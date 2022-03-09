Three Manipur Students Return From Ukraine, Many Still Stranded

IMPHAL, March 8 (NNN): Three students from Manipur who returned from Ukraine arrived in Imphal on Monday.

Union minister of State for External Affairs and Education, RK Ranjan received the three students – Nikita Nongmaithem from Singjamei, Maibam Lemba from Uripok and Takhellambam Olish from Kakwa – on their arrival at Imphal Airport on Monday afternoon.

The three medical students thanked the Union minister for receiving them while acknowledging the efforts made by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. They also lauded the Union ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the safe evacuation of the citizens of the country from the war torn country.

As told by the students, there are around 1000 people from Manipur in Ukraine and most of them have left the country. Most of them arrived in New Delhi, they also said.

Talking to reporters, the Union minister said that the Central government had started taking up steps for alternative arrangements for the students of the country who were studying in Ukraine but left that country due to the prevailing situation. The Union ministry also said that the Ukraine – Russia conflict started in around 2014. Following the latest development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving special focus on evacuation of citizens of the country, he claimed.

He said that during its efforts to evacuate the citizens of the country, the Union MEA identified around 19,900 Indian citizens residing in Ukraine.

Ranjan said that in the first report of Indian citizens in Ukraine, it did not mention Manipur people in that country. It came to know only after the second report of the ministry, he added.

However, before they were safely evacuated, Russian forces started attacking Ukraine, following which all the airports of that country were closed.

Following the development, on the instruction of the Prime Minister, the Union MEA contacted concerned authorities of four neighbouring countries of Ukraine for safe passage of the Indian citizens.