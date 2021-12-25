Webinar on Preventive Healthcare and Promotion of Healthy Lifestyle Held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, North Eastern Regional Centre, Guwahati organised a one day national webinar on preventive healthcare and promotion of healthy lifestyle on Thursday from 2.30 pm to 5.15 pm as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The primary aim of the webinar is to discuss the importance of preventive healthcare and promotion of healthy lifestyle practices and further to deliberate on various fitness domains for creating a healthy nation with the ability to take the right preventive steps.

The webinar was inaugurated by I Venkateswarlu, IAS (Rtd.) former commissioner of Government of Andhra Pradesh and Health, writer in presence of Dr Ravindra S Gavali, director, NIRDPR NERC Guwahati, and Dr T Vijaya Kumar, associate professor and webinar coordinator.

Dr T Vijaya Kumar while welcoming the delegates and guests emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare and said that it is becoming an area of focus in most of the countries including India. Due to hectic schedules and lifestyle choices, healthcare takes a backseat for many people. Stressful and unhealthy lifestyles have led to a significant increase in the incidence of diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cancer, etc.

Dr. Ravindra S Gavali, director I/C, NERC NIRDPR while delivering the opening remarks highlighted that preventive healthcare means catching potential problems before they become real problems. In rural areas, access to quality health is a challenging task so indigenous health systems need to be promoted as preventive health care.

Dr Manisha Choudhury, Faculty, Department of Food Science and Nutrition from Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat has deliberated on nutrition for preventive health. In Assam, children aged 6-59 months who are anaemic (68.4%) is higher than the national average. In northeastern states, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura are lagging behind in most of the nutritional indicators such as early initiation of breastfeeding within one hour of birth; percentage of children under 3 years who are stunted; the percentage of children under 3 years who are underweight.