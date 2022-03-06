Workshop On ‘PMFME Scheme And Creation’ Organised In Nagaland

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 5: Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) and Department of Industry & Commerce, Government of Nagaland organised a workshop with support from Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India on “PMFME Scheme and Creation, Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities of Food Processing Industries in North Eastern Region” on February 25, 2022 in Kiphire, Nagaland. More than 150 local entrepreneurs and SHG members participated in the event, making it a grand success. The event was graced by T. Wati Aier, deputy commissioner of Kiphire, as chief guest.

Addressing the participants, Aier elaborated that the Union Government is taking initiative of introducing many schemes for the upliftment of the people in far flung areas and urged the self help groups and entrepreneurs to come out and take advantage of schemes like PMFME.

Earlier, Amitabh Ray of FINER welcomed everyone present in the event followed by keynote address of Mhasiphizo Khezhie, food technologist, Directorate of Industries & Commerce and vote of thanks by K. Myingthungo Kikon, general manager, District Industries Center, Kiphire, Nagaland. Other esteemed speakers in technical session T. L.A. Neikha, executive assistant, Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Government of Nagaland gave a detailed presentation on CSS – PM-FME Scheme, Dr. Gautam Das, assistant professor of National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Government of India and Rajeev Goswami, former vice-president of USHA International and sr consultant of North East Consultancy gave a brief presentation on Food Processing and Marketing & Branding. The local entrepreneurs actively participated in the interactive session and cleared their doubts regarding the schemes.