1 Covid death, 56 new cases in Nagaland 

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 18: Nagaland recorded one Covid death and 56 new positive cases on Friday. A total of 362 positive patients also recovered during the day.

The Nagaland health and family welfare department, in its Covid-19 update, said of the fresh cases Dimapur recorded 10, Kohima 12, Mokokchung 14, Mon 4, Peren 8, Phek 3, Tuensang 3, Wokha 1 and Zunheboto 1.

It said 234 people recovered in Dimapur, Kiphire 5, Kohima 45, Longleng 5, Mokokchung 17, Mon 19, Peren 1, Phek 5, Tuensang 1, Wokha 29 and Zunheboto 1.

Meanwhile, Dimapur deputy commissioner Rajesh Soundararajan issued a directive on the additional provisions to be implemented during the extended lockdown period from June 19 to June 30.

In a notification, Soundararajan said all activities and movement of people will remain suspended from 4 pm to 5 am during the period except for the exempted categories.

He said wholesale shops dealing only with essential commodities, vegetable, fish and meat vendors, milk booths, bakeries, local grocery stores, electronic and print media, telecom and internet service providers, all shops selling essential commodities, animal feed shops in all locations will be allowed to open on all days from 6 am to 2 pm except on Sundays.

Movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities, food items and medical supplies, including oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment, four-lane road and railway construction works will be permitted.

The notification said all healthcare facilities, including animal healthcare, Covid-19 vaccination and testing and medical emergencies, pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, movement of healthcare workers, will be allowed.

It said agriculture and allied activities and ongoing construction works will be allowed, subject to the contractor or owner ensuring adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Every traveller or returnee will be required to produce a negative Covid-19 test report (RT-PCR/TruNat/CBNAAT) not earlier than 72 hours or Covid-19 vaccination completion certificate (both the doses) at the point of entry. Movement of interstate passengers will be allowed as per provisions of the revised SOP for returnees and travellers entering Nagaland.

Any person violating this order will be penalised, the notification added.