1 Killed, Two Injured In Major Road Mishap

HT Correspondent

Bokajan, Feb 7: A major road mishap that took place at Paklangso near Balipathar along the NH-39 under Bokajan police station has claimed one life leaving two others seriously injured on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 12 noon, when a truck bearing registration No. AS-05-B-4184 coming from Golaghat and proceeding towards Dimapur turned turtle. The truck skidded off the road leading to the death of one person, Bablu Ali. The nearby people called for 108 and immediately took the three to Bokajan Community Health Centre, but the doctor declared Ali brought dead.

The other two injured were taken to Diphu Medical College & Hospital. Police said by seeing the intensity of the damage of the truck might be due to over speeding as the driver has lost control and skidded off the road.

Police with the help of a recovery van pulled out the truck. The truck is taken under police custody.