1 lakh appointment: Cabinet nod for 8,855 posts

Appointment process to start from Sept: Keshab Mahanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: As a part of Assam government’s decision to appoint 1 lakh youth in government jobs, the state cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to appoint 8,855 youth in various technical posts, viz., doctors, nurses, paramedics in the Health department.

This process will start from September, Health minister and government spokesperson Keshab Mahanta told reporters minutes after the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma concluded.

In the first meeting of the state cabinet on May 12, the process was initiated to provide one lakh jobs to the unemployed youth of the state and to evolve strategies.

A committee headed by Finance minister Ajanta Neog has been constituted to prepare a roadmap for providing one lakh government jobs to the youth of the state.

Other members of the committee include the chief secretary, the principal secretary to the chief minister, and the principal secretary, Health, Education and Home.

“Approval for 52,500 posts in the department of Health, Education and Home has been taken into consideration following the last two cabinet meetings,” Finance minister Ajanta Neog said.

“Out of 52,500 posts, 22,000 are for the Education department, 22,000 for the Home department and the rest 8,000 posts for the Health department. The process will begin from September,” Neog said.

“With the completion of the three month in office by August 20, the Assam government has decided to increase the dearness allowance and dearness relief of government employees and pensioners by 11% from the existing rate to bring it to 28% from 17%. Both state government employees and pensioners will be entitled to this enhanced DA and DR to be effective from July 1, 2021,” she said.

“Assam Government has also regularised the leave of absence of the government employees (both state and Central) who were stuck outside Assam during the Covid pandemic prior to March 20, 2020,” the minister said.

The state cabinet also entrusted the Transport and Skill Development department to impart driving training to 50 youth from each constituency. After the training, the government besides giving Driving License will give subsidy to Rs. 1 lakh for enabling them to purchase commercial passenger vehicles.

“A total of 6,600 youth will be provided training under the programme,” Parliamentary Affairs minister Pijush Hazarika said.

“The cabinet has decided to request the Centre to replace the word Lalung, with Tiwa, which has been enlisted as a sub-tribe in ST,” Hazarika added.