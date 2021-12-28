1 New Covid-19 Case in Sikkim, Tally Rises to 32,481

GANGTOK, Dec 27 (PTI): Sikkim’s Covid-19 tally rose to 32,481 on Monday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The Himalayan state’s coronavirus death toll of 409 remained unchanged as no fresh fatality was registered, it said, adding that the new case was recorded in East Sikkim district.

Sikkim now has 55 active cases, while 31,675 people have recovered from the infection, and 342 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99 per cent.

The state has tested 2,78,758 samples for Covid-19 so far, it added.