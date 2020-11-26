10-day deadline for introduction of Traditional Village Council in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 25: 24+ organisations have set a 10-day deadline to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for introduction of Traditional Village Council (TVC) in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong failing which they will go for a vigorous movement.

“Unlike Assam’s other districts, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong are governed by the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India for protection of land, territory, forest resources, language, culture and social customs. With Rong Asar Amei –traditional village heads and other social organisations we have been pressuring the KAAC to set-up TVC as per Paragraph 3 sub-paragraph 1 Clause (e), (f), (g), (h), (i) and (j) of Sixth Schedule to the Indian Constitution. But the KAAC has not done so. We are giving 10-day deadline to the KAAC to start setting up TVC and failing which 24+ organisations will take up the path of agitation,” convenor of 24+ organisations and president of United Karbi Students Association (UKSA), Ratan Terang said addressing a press conference at Taralangso here on Wednesday.

“For the last four years we have been demanding the KAAC to set up a TVC. The KAAC authority should immediately set up TVC,” Karbi Rong Asar Amei (KRAA) president Dhormo Teron said.

“In TVC the chairman should be Rong Asar – traditional village headman and subordinate chiefs like Chinthong Asar, Rongkhang Asar, Riso Basa and Pherangke should be vice chairman. If the KAAC delays setting up TVC a vigorous movement will be launched by Rong Asar Amei. The seats of Chingthong Asar, Rongkhang Asar, Riso Basa and Pherangke in TVC should not be altered,” he said.

“The Central government has approved setting up of TVC in 2007. In that year Rs. 11 crore had been sanctioned from the Centre for setting up of TVC, but that money was misused. Now funds for village development purposes come through the panchayat department,” Karbi Anglong Rong Asar Amei (KARAA) secretary, Dhonsing Ronghang said.