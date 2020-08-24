10-day lockdown in Barak Valley from Aug 26

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR/ HAILAKANDI, Aug 23: A 10-day lockdown has been announced in three districts of Barak Valley from August 26 to September 4 to arrest the chain of novel coronavirus spread.

Lockdown will come into force in Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts which has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Currently, there are around 3,500 active COVID-19 cases in the Barak Valley.

The state government has no objection to the measures to be put in place by deputy commissioners of Hailakandi, Cachar and Karimganj districts for ensuring prevention of further spread of COVID-19 from August 26 to September 4.

In an order issued to this effect on Sunday, chief secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said that examining carefully the reports of deputy commissioners of three districts of the Barak Valley of increasing incidences of spread of COVID-19 cases in their respective jurisdictions and their opinions in favour of putting in place certain restrictions to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols, the state government has no objection to the measures to be put in place by deputy commissioners of the three districts as deemed proper for ensuring prevention of further spread of COVID-19 between August 26 and September 4.

The chief secretary further stated that the deputy commissioners have to ensure compliance of all directives issued by the ministry of home affairs, including the latest one issued on Saturday.