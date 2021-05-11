10 more deaths, 133 new cases in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 10: The Covid-19 death toll in Nagaland rose to 140 after 10 more people succumbed to the infection, health and family welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Monday.

In his twitter handle, Phom said 133 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Monday.

Of them, 88 were detected in Dimapur, 13 in Kohima, nine in Kiphire, seven in Zunheboto, five in Mokokchung, four in Peren, three each in Mon and Tuensang and one in Wokha.

With detection of the new positive cases on Monday, the state’s active positive cases rose to 2,884 while the total caseload stood at 16,283.

Altogether 47 positive patients recovered in the state on Monday, Phom said. Among them, 38 are from Dimapur, three each in Mokokchung and Wokha, two in Tuensang and one in Peren.

A total of 12,734 recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, Kiphire deputy commissioner T Wati Aier on Monday ordered closure of all shops for 72 hours in Kiphire from Tuesday.

Aier said the district task force at a meeting decided to close all the shops in view of the rise in Covid-19 positive cases in the district. He said trucks and other vehicles carrying commodities from other districts will be permitted to enter the district only for 12 hours and stationed in Kiphire town.

The meeting also resolved to activate Covid care centre and institutional quarantine centre at Kiphire and Pungro and screening centres at Anatongre, Longmatra and Yangzitong junctions.

Aier said equipment for setting up the oxygen plant in Kiphire has arrived. It will take a month for the plant to be functional, he added.