10 open seats in KAAC: One protestor booked

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 6: One of the members of 24+ social organisations and president of Karbi Farmers Association (KFA), Avinash Ronghang was arrested by the Diphu police here on Monday after holding a protest against the Peace Accord here in Diphu on Sunday. He was picked up from his sister’s residence at Sankur Anglong, near JNV School.

The 24+ conglomeration of social organisations in Karbi Anglong opposed the 10 seats open for all category seats of Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) mentioned in the peace accord. The peace accord was signed by leaders of six extremist organisations of Karbi Anglong with the state and Central government at New Delhi on August 4.

The 24+ took to the streets to protest against the 10 seats open for all categories on August 5 last by burning tyres and shouting slogans.

The KFA president, Ronghang was booked by Diphu Police Station case No. 254/2021, U/s 188/149/336/353/341/506 IPC.

He was later taken into judicial custody and forwarded to Diphu District Jail. While being taken to judicial custody Ronghang said, “I am fighting for the cause of Karbi longri (Karbi land) and just because I have called for a press conference to express my concern I am being arrested. Democracy was destroyed not by me, but by Tuliram Ronghang (chief executive member of KAAC) and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They have to take responsibility for the chaos in Karbi Anglong.”

Avinash also levelled allegations of corruption against the CEM Ronghang involving crores of Rs. by taking out government contract works in the name of his wife and daughter. He urged the Karbi tribe to rise up and fight for their rights.

A case was also registered against the president of All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), JI Kathar. Kathar was detained for a few hours at Diphu Police Station for recording his statement in case no. 254/21 U/S141/143/336/341/ 353/506/188 IPC, R/w Section 4 of PDPP Act. He was later released.