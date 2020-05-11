10 thousand people likely to come to each district: Himanta

Civil society to be roped in to ensure proper quarantining of returnees

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 11: An estimated 10,000 ‘migrant workers’ per district would be arriving by train in the next 45 days after trains started running from May 12 onwards, the state health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Monday.

This was apart from those who would be returning by vehicles or ambulances, Sarma said addressing newspersons after inaugurating the 50-bedded ICU at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) here.

Sarma said that quarantining such a large number of people in their home districts would be the biggest challenge in the days ahead.

“There will be about 1200 persons per train and the exact numbers and where these people, who were working outside Assam, are headed for would be known by tomorrow,” he said.

For upper Assam, Sarma said that the train would stop at Dibrugarh railway station and screening and testing would be done at Dibrugarh following which they would be forwarded to their home districts.

Migrants from Jorhat too would first reach Dibrugarh and be screened before coming back to Jorhat. Likewise for other districts of Upper Assam, he said.

“We are planning to take the help of civil society in this regard and local committee would be formed in this regard,” he said.

Elaborating on how civil society could help in making the quarantine a success, he said that if someone returned home then a group of people, neighbours would ensure that the whole family household became a containment zone and that they would be fed by the village for 14 days. They would drop the food at regular intervals at the gate of the house everyday and keep close watch that no one of the family including the migrant came out and mix with others in the village.

The minister said that in case the numbers were large then hotels, educational institutes, etc., would be kept in readiness for quarantining the returnees.

He also said that local committees would be formed in the towns and villages and that these committees would be in charge of overseeing the quarantining of individuals who returned.

“The local committees would be announced tomorrow from Guwahati in consultation with the deputy commissioners of the respective districts,” he further said.

Sarma said that the help of MLAs would be taken to set up washrooms and toilets in large numbers.

Sarma further said that that if a person developed symptoms or turned critical he would be sent to the zonal centres for treatment.

The minister also ticked off those who were referring to the migrants as imported fish from outside the state by saying these were our own people who had migrated to other parts of the country fireworks or other reasons and now wished to come back.

“We are bound to take them back as Assam is their home and this is the policy made by the Union government as the states in which they were working cannot take on the additional burden of looking after them as well as people of their own states who have hence returned post the lockdown,” he said.

Sarma had earlier visited the COVID-19 screening facility at Kakodanga in the district and the Kaziranga University where a quarantine facility had been set up for persons returning from other parts of the country.

Sarma also announced that another 40 bed ICU would be set up in JMCH. He was accompanied by minister of state for health Pijush Hazarika and Jorhat Lok Sabha MP Tapan Kumar Gogoi and Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.