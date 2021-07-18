100-bedded paediatric ICU to come up at AMCH 

DIBRUGARH, July 17: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday between ‘Yuvraj Singh Foundation’ and Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) to set up 100 bedded paediatric ICU at AMCH. A 100 bedded ICU will be provided by ‘Yuvraj Singh Foundation’ in AMCH to boost the critical care during the Covid. AMCH principal cum chief superintendent Sanjeeb Kakati said, “Basically, ‘Yuvraj Singh Foundation’ deals with children’s cancer but after Covid, they have taken an initiative to donate 100 bedded child ICU all over India. They will provide 50 beds in the first instalment and after that another 50 will be provided by the Foundation. Out of those 100 beds in the ICU, 20 full-fledged ventilator beds, and 80 Oxygen generated beds will be set up at children wards of AMCH.”