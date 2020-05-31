100 houses constructed under PMAY

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 30: Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) initiative, a total of 100 pucca houses have been constructed for the adivasi population as well as the economically challenged section of society in the Parbatjhora constituency in Assam.

Commenting on the development, senior Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Moon Moon Brahma, under whose leadership the PMAY work for 2018-19 has been completed, said, “For us the primary focus was quick beneficiary selection as well as timely completion of the houses. I have personally monitored the projects to ensure that the quality was also maintained.”

Brahma, who is also the Chairman of the Territorial Level Coordination Committee (TLCC), added, “while scaling up the implementation of work under the initiative has been a challenge, with the help of the ground team we have successfully pulled it off.”