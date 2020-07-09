100 JMCH staff quarantined, admin show-caused

Jorhat city to go under week-long ‘total lockdown’ from today

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 8: More than 100 staff including nurses, doctors, students and staff of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) have been quarantined after a surgeon and intern of the hospital tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, even as the week-long total lockdown of all areas under Jorhat Municipal Board would come into force from Thursday.

The Jorhat district administration recently declared a total lockdown of all areas under Jorhat Municipal Board from 7pm from July 9 to 15 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The surgeon, identified as Dr Aftab Ali Ahmed is an assistant professor of surgery at JMCH and is said to have returned from Guwahati on Monday.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati said that she has sought an explanation from the Principal and Superintendent of JMCH Dr Atul Bari as to how the surgeon had gone and come back from Guwahati in these days and if his swab had been taken after his return why had he been allowed to operate on patients before the results came.

“We are all working day and night taking swabs, conducting tests, quarantining, sanitizing and monitoring but if a doctor behaves in this manner, it is very irresponsible on his part to go and come from Guwahati in a vehicle marked with a doctor’s cross and the authorities for allowing him to work without his test results coming out,” the deputy commissioner said.

Korati further said that the surgery and anaesthesiology wings as well as orthopaedics and the hostel where the intern had stayed were now all containment areas and have had to be thoroughly sanitised.

The intern, who was earlier engaged in triage and had been transferred to the Orthopaedics department of the hospital on Sunday, was tested on Monday after she had complained of fever.

The DC said that the intern had come into contact with 70 persons (including the hostel inmates) and the surgeon with 35 persons including staff, nurses and others of Anaesthesiology and Surgery.

“So many persons of the medical profession who could be engaged in COVID-19 work are now out of commission,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, the Joint Director of Health will be conducting random swab tests in crowded places of Jorhat on Wednesday and Thursday like VIP parking lot, Vishal mega mart, V2, Big Bazar, Assam Chambers of Commerce, Garali, etc.

A total of 253 people have tested positive in Jorhat district so far and 71 of them are from Jorhat city alone.