100 journalists get Covid-19 jabs at Gauhati Press Club

HT Bureau

Guwahati, May 5: As many as 100 journalists within the age group 18-44 years have been administered Covid-19 jabs at Gauhati Press Club on Wednesday.

The vaccination camp started from 9:30 am in presence of state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The GPC working committee had earlier urged the state government to arrange for vaccination for journalists.

It is to be mentioned that the state government had declared journalists of the state as Covid warriors.

GPC working committee stated that electronic, print and video journalists who are required to travel places to gather news were given priority on Wednesday’s camp.

Meanwhile the GPC working committee has urged media houses to send a list of journalists working with them for vaccination by Thursday noon. However, a journalist will not be able to apply for vaccination individually.

The committee further said that family members will be vaccinated post inoculation of journalists.

The journalists in the list issued by the media houses will be vaccinated from Friday onwards.