100 litres illicit liquor seized in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 16: A team of Excise officials conducted raids at various places of the city on Sunday and seized more than 100 litres of illicit liquor, an excise official here said.

The team conducted raids art Kachari Basti, Athgaon, Bhootnath and registered seven cases under section 61 for consumption in public places.

Four persons have been detained under Section-53 of AE (Amendment) Act. 2018.

Meanwhile, excise raids continued in many places of the state in searches of IMFL meant for sale in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

The raids were conducted following excise minister Parimal Suklabaidya’s directive to the officials of the department to check sale of illicitly distilled liquor as well as trade of duty evaded and smuggled liquor.

In a video conference with the excise officials on Saturday, the minister opined that a proper strategy should be devised and the enforcement machinery should be geared up so that the challenges created by illicitly distilled liquor and influx and trade of illicit liquor could be neutralised.

He also directed to fix the timeline for minimising such illegal practices and bringing down the excise crime level to zero such illegal practices within March 31.

While appreciating the good efforts made by some district officials for revenue generation and crime control, the minister instructed all officials to exercise maximum vigil against any possible violation of law and to continue to maintain vigorous drives to check and control all excise offences.

He also called upon all concerned to take a lesson from the districts showing good performance. Further, the minister cautioned performance of the districts would be reviewed periodically and that dereliction of duty on the part of the officials would be viewed seriously and action would be taken against the erring officials.