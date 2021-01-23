10th Rangsina Sarpo Film Award to be presented on Jan 28

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 22: The 10th Rangsina Sarpo Film Award and Rangsina Sarpo Folk Artistes Award will be presented in a function at Singmirjeng Achetai, Karbi People’s Hall, Taralangso, here on January 28, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) executive member (EM) for art & culture, Rupsing Teron told reporters here on Friday.

The award giving function is jointly organised by cultural affairs department and Karbi Film Society (KFS).

“From the existing 21 categories another 4 new categories in Folk Artistes Award have been added. The four new categories are Rangsina Sarpo Folk Artiste (male) and (female), Best Film Editor and Best Make-up. The award is constituted after the name of Rangsina Sarpo. It is in honour of him that the award is constituted,” Teron said.

CEM Tuliram Ronghang will attend as chief guest in the function, Teron said.

This time two documentary films and 6 Karbi feature films will be nominated for the Rangsina Sarpo Film Award, he said.

KAAC deputy secretary Sonasing Terang, deputy director of art & culture, Rani Terangpi, Karbi Film Society (KFS) president Dilip, general secretary Mangal Sing Rongpi and tribal culture research officer Dilip Kathar were also present in the press conference.