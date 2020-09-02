11 security guards of Manipur Opp leader tested Covid positive

Covid cases reach 6507 with 29 deaths in Manipur

IMPHAL, Sept 2: As many as 11 security escort personnel of former Manipur chief minister, and opposition leader Okram Ibobi Singh are among the 125 persons including 19 females who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday taking the state toll tally to 6507. The deadly virus has claimed 29 lives in the state so far.

Official sources said that samples of the Opposition Congress party leader and his family were tested at the Babina Diagnostics Center, Imphal which turned turned out to be negative. Notably, Congress MLA Md Fajur Rahim of Wabgai constituency had also tested positive for COVID-19 but has recovered from the contagion virus. Besides, Manipur’s lone woman minister Nemcha Kipgen also tested Covid positive and is at present undergoing treatment at her official quarters.

The cumulative number of recovered cases is 4607 including 947 security personnel. The number of active cases is 1971 including 1218 individuals who have no travel history. Of the reports coming from different districts, Imphal west continued to be the epicentre of the virus with the detection of 40 cases, Imphal east -18, Thoubal-14, Bishnupur-17, Chandel-1, Churachandpur-28 and Kakching-5.

The leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) O Ibobi Singh had attended the felicitation programme hosted by the party in honour of Arunkumar Thangjam, the proprietor of Arun Enterprises, at the party office in Imphal on Monday. Therefore, the party members and other individuals who had attended the programme have been directed to isolate themselves and get COVID-19 tests done as precautionary measure. To contain the spread of coronavirus, various preventive measures and sanitisation activities was also carried out at the Congress Bhawan on Wednesday.

As the number of pandemic is increasing the state government has been making public announcements to the people residing at the containment zones at Dharmashala bazar, Konthoujam Lairenbi, Samurou area, Lamdeng Khunou, Taothong Khunou, Hiyanghang Pallak, Lamsang Thong Maning, Watham Leirak, Thangmeiband, Wahengbam Leikai, Keisampat Leimajam Leikai and Kwakethel Takhellambam Leikai.