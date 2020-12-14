12 hour Dima Hasao bandh withdrawn

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Dec 13: The 12-hour Dima Hasao bandh call given by Indigenous People’s Forum (IPF) on Monday has been withdrawn after the state government invited the leaders of the organisation for talks in Dispur on December 28.

Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Paul Baruah informed the leaders of IPF that the government will hold talks on the issues of the IPF in Dispur on December 28.

The IPF in its meeting on December 3 had resolved to call a 12-hour bandh on December 14 demanding Assam government for bifurcation of Dima Hasao district and a separate autonomous council for the non-Dimasa communities of the hill district.

“The Assam government has failed to keep its words given by its representative during the talks of February 17 that the next and final round of talks would be held on February 24, the IPS said in a statement here.

“As the government has not announced further date for holding the talk, the IPF was compelled to take the path of agitation,” the statement said.

The IPF also urged the state government for a final settlement of the issues in the upcoming meeting failing which the forum will resume its agitation from 2nd week of January, 2021,” the statement added.