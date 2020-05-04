12-hour night curfew imposed in Assam from 6pm 

Lockdown 3.0 begins today, some curbs to continue

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 3: Night curfew will be imposed in Assam from 6 pm to 6 am to restrict the movement of the people during nationwide lockdown 3, to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Informing this here on Sunday, health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all the shops and business establishments will remain shut during that period. Assam Police has been asked to strictly enforce the curfew.

Sarma said all the relaxations will not be applicable in the districts falling under orange zones. Sarma announced several relaxations on travel and opening of shops in green zones.

The minister said that all government and non-government organisations can resume their work from April 4 with 50 percent workforce.

Female employees having children below five years will not be allowed to attend offices as per rule, he said and added that all the offices will have to close by 5 pm.

Inter-district and intra-district bus service in the state will begin to operate during the third phase of lockdown, he said.

Sarma said that bus service will operate with due permission from Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC). The bus service will remain suspended in red and orange districts. The buses will be allowed to travel through the red districts, but they will not be allowed to stop there. The buses will have to carry only 50 passengers.

The city buses in Guwahati will be allowed to operate from Monday only with 50 percent passengers during the third phase of COVID-19 lockdown, Sarma said adding no passengers will be allowed to stand in city buses.

He also stated that police will check strictly whether the city buses are following rules or not.

“No one will be allowed to have food sitting at the restaurants or any other eatery. Only take-away food service will be allowed. App-based food delivery service including Zomato, Swiggy will be permitted to operate,” the minister said.

E-commerce services have been allowed, however, all these relaxations will not be applicable in orange districts. He said.

Sarma announced that auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis can operate maintaining social distancing.

Sarma said that auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxi services such as Ola, Uber etc are allowed to operate or ply with one driver and two passengers within the city.

Sarma also added that private cars are also allowed to ply with driver and two passengers as per the directives by MHA.

And for two-wheelers, pillion riding is allowed but only with one female or one child up to the age of 12 years, the minister said.

Sarma also stated that e-commerce for all commodities such as Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra etc will also be allowed to operate in green zones from Monday.

“Deputy commissioner in association with market associations will identify the shops to be opened,” said Sarma.

The children below 12 year and the senior citizens above 65 year of age will not be allowed to move outside their home during the lockdown 3.0 in the state, Sarma said.

Sarma said that people under this age groups will not be allowed to venture out except in case of medical emergency. The senior citizens including doctors and any other government employees will not be allowed to venture out during this period.