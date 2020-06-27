12-hour night curfew in KA, Dima Hasao, total lockdown on weekends

HT Bureau

DIPHU/HAFLONG, June 26: With coronavirus cases on the rise, both Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao district administrations announced a 12-hour night curfew from Saturday.

Total lockdown is imposed in all municipal and town committee areas on all Saturdays and Sundays with effect from June 28 until further order.

Dima Hasao deputy commissioner & chairman DDMA Paul Barua in an order imposed a total prohibition of movement of persons between 7 pm to 7 am in all the areas of Dima Hasao district. A 12-hour night-curfew from 7 pm will be observed across the state from Friday, State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed during a press meet.

Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar Saikia also promulgate curfew throughout the district from 7 pm to 7 am from Saturday banning the movement of persons and all non-essential activities until further order.

A weekend lockdown in other towns and municipal areas will be enforced for two days from Saturday every week till the pandemic lasts, Sarma added.

The exemptions of services during lockdown are for all staff of health/ medical services and fire and emergency services. Persons engaged in the maintenance of law and order such as executive magistrate, police personnel, military/ paramilitary personnel in uniform. Persons of those tasks for emergency response for restoring telecom, electricity and government machineries relating to COVID-19.

All personnel working therein shifts are allowed to commute to work as per shift timing. Tea industries and workers engaged therein are allowed to operate at all times. All industries and their supply chain are allowed to operate in the district without the need for any specific order.

All warehouse are allowed to operate at all times and personnel required for their operations are allowed to operate all times.

All activities related to PDS operations, FVI warehouse, railways, LPG and petroleum delivery service and workers and staff engaged therein are allowed to operate at all times.

E-commerce for all commodities is allowed. Delivery of goods will be allowed till 7:00 pm. However, backend activities including warehouse is allowed at all hours.

Supply chain related to essential food items like milk, fish and other perishable including workers engaged therein are allowed to operate at all times. All essential services including conservancy services by multiple bodies and government agencies are allowed at all times.

All construction works shall be allowed between 78:00 am and 6:00 pm. However all construction activities related to highway construction, flood control works are allowed at all times.

Bank employees are allowed to move beyond 7:00 pm depending on necessity.

Media persons and persons engaged in printing newspaper and persons engaged in newspaper distribution are allowed to operate at all times.

Any person violating will be liable to proceed against as per the provisional of Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of the UIPC, and other legal provisions as applicable, the order added.