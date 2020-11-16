12 social bodies to stage economic blockade against Nagaland from tomorrow

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 15: Altogether 12 social organisations, including Karbi Students Association (Simeon Rongphar faction) and KSA (Bijoy Bey faction) have decided to stage an indefinite economic blockade against Nagaland from November 17 to register their protest against inaction by Assam government and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) against large scale encroachment by Nagas in Daldali Reserve forest within Karbi Anglong’s territory.

“The KSA along with 12 social organisations has decided to go ahead with an indefinite economic blockade for Nagaland from November 17 in protest against encroachment on Assam’s land by Nagaland. Despite our repeated requests Assam and Nagaland government and KAAC have failed to hold a sitting for bringing out a solution to the border impasse,” KSA, president, Simeon Rongphar said addressing a press conference at Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) premises here on Sunday.

“The blockade will be on NH-36 and NH-39 connecting Nagaland, Manipur and other Northeastern states. Emergency services will be exempted, but goods carrying vehicles will be totally restricted,” Rongphar said.

Rongphar alleged that Lotha community has been aiding and abetting encroachment in forest land bordering Nagaland’s Wokha district.

“Assam and Nagaland governments and KAAC will be responsible for any untoward incident that may take place during the blockade period,” he said.

“We demand Assam and Nagaland governments to take up immediate step for a permanent solution, cancellation of land pattas issued by Nagaland government to the settlers of Rilan village illegally set up at pillar No.1 inside Daldali Reserve Forest, to dismantle the houses and other structures constructed by land encroachers inside the forest land,” Bijoy Bey, president of another faction of KSA said.

“We also demand to re-install of the border pillars that have been removed or damaged by encroachers, to vacate the IRBN camps set up in the forest land as it is totally illegal, to stop interfering by the Nagas in the ongoing construction work of patrolling road taken up by forest department from Karbi Anglong and to stop the installation of electric poles from being taken up Nagaland,” Bey said,

Bey appealed to all sections of the people to extend their support on the economic blockade imposed on Nagaland.

The organisations which support the Karbi Anglong Women Justice Forum (KAWJF), United Karbi Anglong Women Association (UKAWA), Karbi Students & Youth Council (KSYC), Karbi Students for Justice (KSJ), Hills Progressive Youth Association (HPYA), All Dimasa Students Union (ADSU), All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), United Karbi Youth Association (UKYA), Ex-United Peoples Democratic Solidarity Welfare Society (Ex-UPDS Welfare Society) and Students Youth Council (SYC).