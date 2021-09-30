12 ULB rebels surrender

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 29: A total of 12 members of the United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) militant organisation have surrendered before the police administration at Badalapara forest area near Dimakuchi of Udalguri district on Wednesday.

The team was led by Madan Brahma alias B Mothur of Kazigaon of Kokrajhar district.

The ULB militant outfit organisation members reached the Badalapara forest area under Dimakuchi police station after arriving from the Indo-Bhutan border area at Badalapara forest area under Dimakuchi police station of Udalguri district.

The ULB cadres who surrendered before the police administration were identified as Pinjit Basumatary, Sukram Boro (B Sijou), Kampha Boro, Premjit Boro, Dhwrwmsat Brahma, Ritu Daimary, Sudem Brahma, Phungka Brahma, Laoga Brahma, Hiramba Basumatary and Utpal Daimary.

The ULB members have submitted several arms including hand grenades before the police, and with this all the members of the ULB have returned to the mainstream, as informed by sources.

BTR chief executive member (CEM) Pramod Boro praised the ULB members who have returned to the mainstream after the decision for shunning the path of violence.

“Continuing our outreach to bring home youths from the path of militancy, all the cadres of newly formed group United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) have returned home today,” said chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet.

“We welcome them to join our effort to build a beautiful and prosperous Assam,” Sarma added.

