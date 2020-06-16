12-year-old clears matric exam in Manipur

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, June 15: A 12-year-old boy, Issac Paulallungmuan Vaiphei of Kangvai village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district has perhaps become the youngest person in the state to have passed the High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2020 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BOSEM). He is a student of Mt Olive School, and secured 72 percent in the examinations.

The BOSEM allowed him to appear for Class 10 board exams as per the test results conducted by the Department of Clinical Psychology Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, (RIMS) Imphal, which stated that Isaac’s mental age was 17 years 5 months. His intelligence quotient (IQ) is 141 which is of very superior intellectual and development functioning.

However, as per the rules of the BOSEM, a student shall complete 15 years of age on April 1 of the year in which a candidate intends to appear for the class 10 board exams. But the administrative board of the BOSEM gave a green signal to Isaac to register his name with his actual date of birth for the upcoming board exams, terming it a “special case with reference to the testing in the RIMS.”