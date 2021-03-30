Tuesday, March 30
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»121-year-old Doul Mahotsav celebrated in Baska

121-year-old Doul Mahotsav celebrated in Baska

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, March 29: Like previous years, the people of Bhutepuwa area of Bhaghmara in Baska district of Assam celebrated the Doul Mahautsav from March 27 with a 5 days colourful programme. The historic 121-year-old Doul Mahotsav is being organised by the ‘Bhutepuwa Bori Deul Uddjapan Samitti’ at Sri Sri Narasingha Kirtanghar in the district.

Meanwhile, Ranjit Kumar Dass sang a holi song at Pathsala during a function held at Azad Bhawan. Notably, Doul festival is a famous festival in India also celebrated in Assam and popularly known as Holi.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply