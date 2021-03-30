121-year-old Doul Mahotsav celebrated in Baska

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, March 29: Like previous years, the people of Bhutepuwa area of Bhaghmara in Baska district of Assam celebrated the Doul Mahautsav from March 27 with a 5 days colourful programme. The historic 121-year-old Doul Mahotsav is being organised by the ‘Bhutepuwa Bori Deul Uddjapan Samitti’ at Sri Sri Narasingha Kirtanghar in the district.

Meanwhile, Ranjit Kumar Dass sang a holi song at Pathsala during a function held at Azad Bhawan. Notably, Doul festival is a famous festival in India also celebrated in Assam and popularly known as Holi.