125th Aalap Session Held at Lunpuria Gaon

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 17: The 125th session of ‘Aalap’, a literary circle in Kalugaon-Salaguri region, was held in Lunpuria gaon public hall on Sunday. Dilip Saikia, the senior member of the organisation and retired ONGC officer, presided over the session. It was addressed by Khagendranath Bhunya, former president of Aalap and a reputed writer. He spoke about the birth of the literary organisation during the eighties. The fourth volume of articles written by the members, ‘Aalapar Saurobh,’ was released by Manoj Kumar Borthakur, vice president, Assam State Journalists Union. In his address, he appreciated the weight and range of the contents and expressed the hope that it would inspire the young writers of the region. The meeting was also addressed by Pratap Dutta, Pranab Bora, Siva Kalita, and Pranabjyoti Baruah. Little Pratyusha Barua beautifully sang a Bishnu Rabha song. Among those present were Dhirendranath Bhunya, Dulal Sarmah, Hemanta Gogoi, Sourobh Neog, Nilutpal Baruah, Lakhiprasad Tamuly, Kailash Sarmah, Dilip Baruah, Prabin Dutta, Ramen Saikia, Babul Bora, Ashrumani Dutta Ghosh, Meghali Gogoi Kalita, Srimanta Bora, Junmoni Gogoi, Upen Bora, Pratul Bhunya, Kanak Neog and Jayshree Rajbongshi Baruah.