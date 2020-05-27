127 more test positive, state’s COVID-19 figure touches 666

State Cabinet makes institutional quarantine mandatory for all returnees

GUWAHATI/ KOKRAJHAR/ NAGAON/ HOJAI, May 26: With 127 fresh cases, the state’s COVID-19 tally has mounted to 666 on Tuesday forcing the state cabinet to make institutional quarantine mandatory for all returnees.

The state recorded total 539 positive cases on Monday.

“Alert ~ 23 new cases of #COVID19+ reported, 21 Kamrup Metro, 1 each Nagaon & Darrang,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Another 27 cases were reported from Golaghat, the minister earlier said.

Golaghat has turned into a hotspot of COVID-19 with five doctors and dozens of nurses and medical staff have been put in quarantine to check infection of the killer virus.

“Alert ~ 19 new cases of #COVID19+ reported. 7 Karimganj, 5 Goalpara, 3 Guwahati, 1 each from Dhubri, Hailakandi, Udalguri, Lakhimpur Two new cases of #COVID19+ reported from Nagaon,” the health minister tweeted in the evening.

The state has been witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 cases with the increasing number of incoming people after the relaxation of inter-state travel during the fourth phase of lockdown.

With the resumption of rail and domestic flight services, the state has been receiving a large number of returnees every day.

It took less than 24 hours to cross the 600-mark from 539 cases at 10.35 pm on Monday.

Earlier, two fresh cases have been reported from Nagaon district.

“Alert ~ 47 new cases of #COVID19+ reported. 21 Golaghat, 4 Lakhimpur, 8 Morigaon, Goalpara 3, Hojai 1, MMCH 1, Karbi Anglong 2, Nagaon 5,” Sarmaa said another tweet.

“Alert ~ Nine new cases of #COVID19+ reported. Swabs for testing taken before people sent for quarantine. All from Barpeta,” the health minister tweeted in the morning hours.

In Hojai district, one Moinul Haque tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He is a resident of Chandanpur in Daboka. “He returned from Mumbai on May 21. After that his swab samples were collected, he was found to be asymptomatic, so kept at quarantine at this guest house”, Basudev Malakar, superintendent of Hojai FRU said.

There are eight other persons in quarantine.

Since then he has been kept in quarantine at Anfar Guest House in Hojai town. He is the first case reported from a quarantine centre in Hojai.

Earlier, a total of 89 positive cases have been reported from Hojai district, but all have been detected in various quarantine centres outside Hojai.

Soon after his rest result was out, the police and health workers shifted the patient to Swahid Bhoogeswar Phookonani Civil Hospital in Nagaon.

Meanwhile, 11 more returnees from Tamil Nadu, Telengana and UP tested positive in Nagaon on Tuesday.

Of them, 8 persons have been kept at a quarantine facility at in Jawahar Navoday Vidyalaya, three at Kampur HS School after they returned from outside the state.

All the patients have been shifted to Nagaon Swahid Bhoogeswari Phookonani Civil Hospital for further treatment.

Faruk Ahmed, Imdadul Hussain (20) of Simaluguri and Abhijit Bora (24) of Kampur and Kochuwa police station have been kept in a quarantine facility at Kampur HS School. Mubarak Hussain (23) of Lahkargaon, Faridul Islam (20) of Dhing, Mirajul Islam (20) of Lahkargaon, Umar Faruk (20) of Moiradhaj, Safiqul Islam (22) of Mowamari, Jain Uddin (28) of Dhakaibasti, Rashidul Haque (23) of Dhaniabheti and Moshidul Islam (22) of Gerukahi have been kept in quarantine facility at Dhing Jawahar Navoday Vidyalaya.

Umar Faruk arrived from Telengana on May 21 and Rashidul Haque arrived from Uttar Pradesh on May 23.

Altogether 21 positive cases have been reported from Kokrajhar and Chirang districts.

The number of positive cases in Kokrajhar has gone upto 15 with six new positive case reported.

Nearly 3200 peoples have been kept at 41 quarantine facilities in entire Kokrajhar district.

In Chirang, six persons tested positive while 214 people have been under institutional quarantine in various centres.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet chaired by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal made institutional quarantine mandatory for all those who return from other states.

The cabinet decided to enforce the guidelines of quarantine norms stringently. The Cabinet decided to stop home quarantine of all returnees and said that the people coming to the state from outside must go for institutional quarantine immediately after arrival.