14-day total lockdown in Dima Hasao from today

Grocery shops to operate between 11 am to 4 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

By: Dr Nirmal Singh

HAFLONG, July 5: Finally, Dima Hasao will go for a 14-day total lockdown from Monday in a bid to contain community transmission of Covid-19 in the hill district. The lockdown will continue till July 19.

“This step has been taken in order to curb the community transmission of COVID-19 after 6 positive cases were detected in the district. These patients do not have travel history. Of them 5 are frontline officials and one is a family member of an affected,” Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Paul Baruah said addressing a press conference in the presence of additional SP Manabendra Gogoi here on Sunday.

Baruah said that police have been instructed to ensure strict compliance of the order as per the guidelines issued throughout the district.

The decision of total lockdown was taken in an emergency meeting of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) on July 3. The state home department has already granted permission for the total lockdown in the hill district.

As per the guidelines, grocery shops will be allowed to operate from 11 am to 4 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with requisite 30% shops open. Wearing of face masks, using of sanitizers and maintaining social distancing will have to be ensured by the people and responsibility of which will be on the shop owners, failing of which may even entail summary closure of defaulting shops, Baruah said.

Maintenance of the price line and prevention of artificial shortage will be the responsibility of the shopkeepers and food & civil Supplies & consumer affairs department and would be strictly enforced, he said.

Whole sellers of grocery items will be allowed to replenish stocks of retailers on Sundays and Thursdays between 3 pm and 6 pm while no retail selling is allowed during this period, he said.

Activities relating to essential items supply from the FCI establishments will be allowed to operate and e commerce between 11 am and 4 pm on Fridays only.

Roadside vending of any fruits, vegetables, fish etc will not be allowed. No haats, fairs, weekly markets will also be allowed during the lockdown, he also said.

E-commerce distribution activities will be allowed between 11 am to 4 pm on Friday only.

While the exemption are given to the pharmacies, clinical establishments, grocery and essential item shops, petrol pumps, LPG outlets subjected to maintenance of sanitation, hygiene and social distancing.

Vehicles under district administration, DDMA related to emergency response, health services both government and private, Army, paramilitary, ambulances vehicles carrying essential goods have been exempted from the purview of the lockdown.

Non compliance of the above order will invite penal action under section 188 of IPC, the DC said.

All passes will be issued by the district administration through (ePass helpdesk.dcdimahasao@gmail.com)/Whatsapp No 7576943253 system) in case of any emergency. The Maibang subdivision will issue passes for jurisdiction under Maibang sub division, he added.