14 more corona deaths, toll touches 749

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: Assam has registered a total of 749 corona deaths with 14 more succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Sunday.

The highest number of COVID-19 deaths was reported from Jorhat with three deaths, followed by Kamrup Metro and Golaghat which reported two deaths each, while one death has been reported from each Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Dhubri, Darrang and Dhemaji districts.

The victims have been identified as Prafulla Saikia (79), Phatik Gogoi (78) and Sumnath Phukan (84) of Jorhat, Zarina Begum (33) and Debendra Nath Das (80) of Kamrup Metro, Tiken Hazarika (42) and Anjana Bora (55) of Golaghat, Nirala Gogoi (65) of Dhemaji, Palash Bordoloi (54) of Lakhimpur, Prabhat Kalita (52) of Darrang, Paresh Ghosh (65) of Dhubri, Siv Sankar Jha (55) of Majuli, Satindra Nath (72) of Nagaon and Banalata Gogoi (49) of Dibrugarh.

The state’s infection tally touched 1,86,200 after reports of 756 new cases on Sunday. Kamrup (M) reported fresh 211 COVID-19 cases.

The state has conducted 13,132 tests done in last 24 hours and positivity rate stands at 5.76 percent. Currently the state has 34,675 active positive cases after discharge of 1,50,773 patients and 3 patients migrated.