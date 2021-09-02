14-yr girl brutally murdered in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sept 1 (PTI): A minor girl was brutally murdered at her residence in Guwahati city on Wednesday, senior police officers said.

The incident happened when the parents of the 14-year-old girl had gone out for work, they said.

“Preliminary probe suggests that she was stabbed multiple times on her back. She was also hit on her head by a pressure cooker, and a pestle used for smashing spices. We have recovered all the items from the spot,” they said.

Guwahati police commissioner Harmeet Singh and other officials rushed to the site in Uzanbazar area, a locality adjacent to the Gauhati High Court.

Singh said police got intimation of the crime at around 11:30 am and a team from the Latasil police station, which is just a few hundred metres away from the house, reached the spot within minutes.

“We found that a minor girl was murdered at her rented house by unknown culprits. Forensic team, CID and sniffer dogs reached the spot and are carrying out an investigation,” he added.

When asked if the girl was sexually assaulted, the police commissioner said the body has been sent for post mortem examination and it will be known after the availability of the report.

“Forensic evidence has been collected and investigation is on. We assure you, we will nab the culprit,” he added.

