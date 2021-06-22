Assam stretches bends and balances to observe 7th International Yoga Day

HT Bureau

Guwahati, June 21: Along with rest of the nation Assam too observed the 7th International Yoga Day on Monday. People, whether it be in their courtyard, living rooms or at some serene place stretched and balanced their bodies in the morning hours. Raj Bhavan in Assam too celebrated International Day of Yoga in a virtual mode on its premises on Monday to promote yoga for well-being. Governor prof. Jagdish Mukhi and his wife the first lady Prem Mukhi along with Raj Bhavan officials took active part in it.

Speaking on the occasion, governor Prof Mukhi said, “Yoga promotes both physical and mental well-being. It is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition to the world as it embodies unity of mind and body. Practice of Yoga can promote holistic health for every individual.”

CM participates in yoga session at Gerukamukh

On this occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in a yoga session along with education minister Ranoj Pegu, tea tribes welfare minister Sanjay Kishan, MP Pradan Baruah, MLA and Political secretary to the chief minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, MLAs Bhubon Pegu, Naba Kumar Doley, Manab Deka and Rupjyoti Kurmi in the serene campus of NHPC at Gerukamukh in Dhemaji district on Monday.

Kokrajhar

Along with the rest of the state, the Yoga Day was celebrated by maintaining Covid protocol in the districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) while sending messages for healthy life through regular practice of yoga.

Hundreds of participants participated in the yoga day celebration and performed yoga practices held at KDSA indoor stadium in Kokrajhar.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro, Assam cabinet minister UG Brahma, special DGP of Assam LR Bishnoi, MLA Lawrence Islary, DC Kokrajhar Megh Nidhi Dah also took part.

Amingaon

Kamrup district administration in collaboration with district Ayush unit and district health society celebrated Yoga Day at Kamrupa Mancha, Kumar Bhaskar Barman Field, Amingaon, Kamrup.

Kailash Karthik N, DC, Kamrup, ADCs Sujit Barlary, PP Kathkotia, joint director health Dr Gunindra Nath Dev Sharma and other officials of district administration participated in the event. Jyotish Kalita, Yoga Guru of Sadhana Yoga Kendra demonstrated the practice of Yoga, Pranayam, Dhyan and Satsang for all present on the occasion.

Bajali

Along with the rest of the world, the 7th International Yoga Day was observed in Pathsala organised by ‘BJP Bajali district committee’ in the party office.

A yoga session was organised where different asanas of yoga were demonstrated by an invited yoga instructor. The party workers participated in the programme by wearing masks and maintaining distance.

Hojai

International Yoga Day was observed by the NSS unit of Maryam Ajmal Women’s College of Science & Technology maintaining all the Covid-19 protocols, following the common yoga protocol given by the ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The program was conducted at 7 am through Google meet in presence of students, faculties and resource person of the session, Hridayananda Tamuli Phukan, yoga national referee and state referee (Yoga Federation of India) & state yogasana sports referee (Yogasana Sports Association, Assam) PhD scholar in yogic science & naturopathic, MSSV, Nagaon.

1ST NDRF

The 1st Battalion National Disaster Response Force celebrated Yoga Day. Altogether 800 personnel of 1st battalion NDRF celebrated the day at various team locations i.e., Patgaon, Mirza, Changsari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Jorahat (Assam) Unakoti, Agartala (Tripura) Aizawl (Mizoram) with great enthusiasm and also planted around 1000 saplings of different varieties.

Northeast Airports

The 7th International Yoga Day was celebrated by the Airports Authority of India across all airports in the Northeast region adhering to all Covid related health protocols and safety norms.

Most of the employees participated in the Yoga session online from their home along with family members and followed the instructions of experts who conducted the sessions on various Yoga Asanas with clear guidelines and caution. The event commenced at 7 am and continued for an hour.

At AAI Regional Headquarters, Guwahati the Yoga Session was led by Ravi Kant, regional executive director, Northeast region where few regular members also participated. Inaugurating the session, he said that Yoga is not just an art but a way of life.

Royal Global University

The Assam Royal Global University organised weeklong activities to celebrate the 7th International Yoga Day 2021 highlighting the importance of Yoga in rejuvenating the human body, mind, and soul. Due to restrictions on congregations amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the events were organised virtually for the students, faculties, and the public. The weeklong events included Essay writing competition among students, Poster making competition among students, webinars on ‘Importance of Yoga’ reaching out to all students and faculties at Royal Global University and circulation of International Day of Yoga brochure among internal stakeholders of the varsity.

Sankaradeva University

International Yoga Day was organised by yogic science and naturopathic dept. of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva University, Guwahati campus through Google meet at 7 am.

UR Maske, asstt. prof. & HOD in-charge of the department, welcomed the dignitaries to the event. Hitesh Deka, vice-chancellor, chief guest Manoj Kumar Chaudhary, executive director, National Health Mission, Pomi Baruah, deputy secretary, department of health and Babul Bora prodhan sompadok of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha also took part.

Modern English School

Modern English School celebrated the 7th International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm. The students of class VIII C took the responsibility to observe the Yoga Day. The celebration started on a virtual platform by the students. Students displayed artwork and delivered speeches on the occasion. Arupam Bhat of class XI sang a melodious song on the occasion. Students also demonstrated different Asana followed by chanting of Slokas by Kaadambaree Das of class IV. Further a newsletter was also released to make the people aware of the need for yoga.

101 area

The 7th International Yoga Day was celebrated by 101 with immense enthusiasm and widespread participation. Army personnel and their families took part in the event from their homes and central events, keeping Covid protocols in mind, were organised by all units. The event reiterated making yoga a part of our daily routine, for a disciplined life and healthier mind & body.

Not only the service personnel but the families & children also practiced yoga together on International Day of Yoga.

NFR

International Day of Yoga (IDY-2021) was celebrated throughout NF Railway- at headquarters, all divisions and workshops to spread awareness among the masses about the importance of Yoga and its effects upon human health. However, this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation the theme was “Be with yoga, be at home”. All railway officials were motivated to perform Yoga from their respective homes with families.

Demow

The 7th International Yoga Day was observed in Demow and its surrounding areas on Monday. Under the patronage of Demow development block office, the Yoga Day was observed in Demow Multi-Purpose Building on Monday. By following the Covid protocols, Yoga was practiced in Demow multipurpose building on Monday morning.

Nagaon

Nagaon district administration observed Yoga Day at two Covid care centres set up at Nagaon Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College and Nagaon Polytechnic respectively on Monday.

Additional deputy commissioner Prasanta Kumar Boruah, nodal officer of polytechnic Covid care centre Pankajyoti Boruah, president Nagaon District Patanjali Yoga Samitee Tapan Kumar Dey and others took part.

Sivasagar

International Yoga Day was observed at various places of the district with full adherence to the Covid-19 protocol. Sivasagar DC Bisnu Kamal Bora along with his colleagues SP Rakesh Roshan, ADC Bitupon Neog, RCO Bhaskar Rajbonshi, AYUSH nodal officer Moniram Kalita and Yuga Mitra Jayanta Bez took part in the programme. Another group of youths did the yoga stretching and balancing postures in front of historic Rang Ghar.