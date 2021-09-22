15 day long agricultural input dealers training inaugurated at KVK, Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 21: A 15 days long training programme for agricultural input dealers organised jointly by Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat and district agriculture office, Sonitpur was inaugurated at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sonitpur campus on Monday. Bhupesh Chandra Das, deputy commissioner, Sonitpur emphasised on the necessity of creating awareness among input dealers regarding various agricultural inputs and welcomed the participants in his speech. Arifa Momtaz Begum, in-charge, head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sonitpur welcomed the dignitaries and input dealers for the training programme. Speaking at the occasion, Hareshwar Das, assistant director of agriculture elaborated the impact of weather parameters on crop production, global warming and good agricultural practices for the farmers. Diganta Thapa, SDAO, Sonitpur described the 15 days programme, its prospects and advantages of the programme to the dealers and agricultural inspector, Bibek Saikia highlighted the different agricultural inputs and their uses in crop production.

In the technical session, Namita Dutta, SMS (Soil Science), KVK, Sonitpur delivered lectures on overview of agro-ecological situations of the state, suitable cropping systems for existing agro- ecological situations, relevance of agro-meteorological information for crop production. The inaugural day programme was concluded with the lectures of Sanjukta Saikia, SMS (Pl Protection), KVK, Sonitpur on agro-ecological zones of Assam and important crops of these zones, important diseases and their control measures of crops grown in agro-ecological zones of Assam.

The inaugural session was anchored by Namita Dutta, SMS (Soil Science) and ended with the vote of thanks by Sanjukta Saikia, SMS (Plant Protection). About 25 numbers of input dealers participated in the training programme.