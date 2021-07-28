15 expatriate Assamese share views on Assam’s new generation 

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 27: An online program of exchange of thoughts with the expatriate, Assamese was organised by the Dibrugarh Sahitya Sabha, Snehabandhan, an organisation established with the aim of uniting the expatriate Assamese from various corners of the world, at Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College and North Kamrup College on July 25.

Participating in the online program titled ‘Asomor Naba Prajanma: Bortoma n Aru Bhabishyat’, distinguished litterateur and former president of Assam Sahitya Sabha Nagen Saikia said that this is the right moment for the Assamese people living in different parts of the world to come forward for the development of the new generation. He added that during this challenging time of Covid-19, the effort of Snehabandhan was noteworthy to bring the Assamese expatriates in one platform.

“The present age is the age of science and technology. Science and technology have changed our whole lifestyle and, in this situation, our new generation is in a state of confusion and there is a lack of proper guidance to them,” Saikia added.

Speaking on the program Dr. Siddhartha Sarmah, a distinguished medical professional from Assam and now a resident of Australia, said Assam and India is the ideal motherland for him which has a rich culture and tradition for centuries. He added that Assam would be able to climb the heights of development in the coming days. Professor of University of Georgia Aruni Kashyap spoke on the prospects of higher studies for the Assamese youth and he expressed his willingness to help the Assamese youth in this regard.

The program was inaugurated by Manjira Choudhury, resident of Leicester, Great Britain, and professor of Leicester College as well as president of Snehabandhan and Assam Sahitya Sabha, UK chapter. She said that the love for our language would only be able to strengthen society. She mentioned that in England, the Hebrew people used to drive for hours to take their children to learn the Hebrew language from their teachers which were rare in the case of other races. A resident of Glasgow, environmentalist and vice president of Snehabandhan, Nirala Baruah stressed the importance of vocational education and training for the new generation of Assam. A distinguished professor from the USA, Bharat Boruah gave references to Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and New York city while mentioning the impact of libraries on society. A researcher and professor from Sri Lanka Dr. Gitanjali Goswami expressed her views on the youths.

A resident of Geneva, Switzerland, writer, poet and distinguished physician Dr. Daisy Lekharu advocated for development by sharing knowledge and education and recited a beautiful self-composed poem. A senior business analyst from Canada, Rajkamal Sarmah said that anybody with a strong mind can progress in life. Distinguished scientist from South Africa Dr Mukut Gohain stressed the development through study and suggested taking support of books to make the society free of any misconduct. Dr. Debanjan Borthakur, professor and researcher from Toronto, Canada while speaking on the occasion said that each works small or big has its own dignity, and in this connection, he put the references of electricians and plumbers of Canada, whose earning and dignity in society were very high. Biju Basumatary, a researcher from Japan offered his good wishes in writing. Manas Pratim Dutta, a distinguished engineer from UAE suggested the young generation move forward with time and said that there is no dearth of opportunities in this world for competent people. Rashmi Borgohain from London, a distinguished scientist from South Africa Sangeeta Boruah also expressed their views on various aspects of the theme.

The program was chaired by the principal of DHSK College, president of Dibrugarh Sahitya Sabha and secretary of Snehabandhan, Dr. Sashi Kan ta Saikia, and professor of North Kamrup College Dr. Kabita Goswami.