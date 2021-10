15 land brokers get bail in Jorhat

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

JORHAT, Oct 1: The Court of District and Sessions Judge on Friday granted bail to 15 persons who were arrested on September 21 and 22 as part of the state-wide drive against land brokers by Assam Police.

A source said that 11 more persons had been granted anticipatory bail by the District and Sessions Court here on Friday.

The 15 persons had been in judicial custody.