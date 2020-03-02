150 ABMSU, BPF, GSP members join UPPL

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 2: Nearly 150 members of ABMSU, BPF and Gana Suraksha Party have joined the United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) in a programme held at Amala Bhawan in Kokrajhar on Monday. The new members were given warm felicitation by the leaders of Kokrajhar district unit of UPPL.

UPPL president Pramod Boro graced the occasion as chief guest and said that people in the region want ‘parivartan’ to gain good administration and more development aspects in the area.

He added that his party is fully prepared to contest the upcoming BTC elections with it’s own candidates. He exuded confidence that all sections of the communities are coming forward to extend support to UPPL as the party has been working for the development for the common people.