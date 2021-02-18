15,160 meritorious girl students get scooter

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 17: The department of higher education has organised the second phase of Dr. Banikanta Kakati Award distribution programme on Wednesday.

The award consisting of a scooter is being provided to 5,028 meritorious girl students of 2018 higher secondary examination and 10,132 girl students of 2019 higher secondary examination.

The programme held at Guwahati Medical College Auditorium on Wednesday was inaugurated by education minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Sarma stressed on the importance of girl education and said that this award is a vehicle to send the message of woman empowerment.

He also clarified that a fair ratio was maintained while preparing the list of awardees to bring parity among the successful candidates of different streams.

The minister also stated that the government led by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has fulfilled most of the promises made in 2016 and the education department in particular has shown significant improvement compared to other states.

The first phase of scooter distribution ceremony was held on 20th December, 2020 at Amingaon.

Among the other dignitaries present on the occasion were minister of state education Bhabesh Kalita, Assam social welfare and higher education principal secretary B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, higher education department commissioner and secretary Pritam Saikia, and SEBA chairman Ramesh Chandra Jain.