1,52,102 Electorates In Four Civic Bodies Of Dibrugarh To Decide Fate Of Candidates

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 5: A total of 1,52,102 electorates in four civic bodies of Dibrugarh district will exercise their democratic right to elect their local government on Sunday.

The total number of male voters stands at 75,641 while the number of female voters is 76,461 in Dibrugarh, Chabua, Naharkatia and Namrup Municipal Boards.

The Dibrugarh Municipal Board (DMB) has 22 wards with a total number of 1,19,314 voters. The number of male voters is 59,079 while female voters in numbers are 60,235 with 130 polling stations.

Chabua Municipal Board has 10 wards with a total number of 6,325 voters. The number of male voters is 3,156 while female voters are 3,169 with 10 polling stations.

Naharkatia Municipal Board consists of 10 wards with a total number of 15,411 voters. The number of male voters stands at 7,646 while female voters lie at 7,765 with 22 polling stations.

Namrup Municipal Board consists of 10 wards with a total number of 11,052 voters. The number of male voters is 5,760 while female voters are 5,292 with 15 polling stations.

Meanwhile, the presiding officers and polling officials reached their destinations for conducting free and fair elections in the district.