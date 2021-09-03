Cousin arrested for Guwahati girl’s murder: Police

Guwahati, Sept 2 (PTI): A day after a 14-year-old girl was brutally murdered at her residence here, the police on Thursday arrested her cousin for allegedly committing the crime.

The Guwahati Police in a statement claimed that the 18-year-old boy has confessed to have committed the crime.

“DCP Central, ACP Women’s Cell, and the Central Guwahati Police District team have unravelled the case and arrested the murder accused,” it added.

The accused has admitted that he killed his cousin following an altercation, they said.

“The police have also recovered the mobile phone and the SIM card (partially destructed), which he had hidden after the murder. The accused himself led the police to recover the phone and SIM,” the statement said.

A group of residents took out a procession from the crime spot in Uzanbazar area, a locality adjacent to the Gauhati High Court premises, to Latasil police station demanding exemplary punishment for the culprit.

On Wednesday, the girl was alone at home in the morning when the incident took place. She was stabbed multiple times on her back and was hit on her head by a pressure cooker and a grinding stone.