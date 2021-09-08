KAZABS welcomes peace agreement

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Sept 7: All Karbi Anglong Zila Asomiya Bhashik Sanstha (KAZABS) has welcomed the tripartite peace agreement between the Union Government, Government of Assam and six-armed organisations, namely People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA), Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers (KPLT)-Sam Sing Tisso, Run Rongpi and Mensing Kramsa group.

KAZABS press release by its president Akhil Chandra Hazarika and Deven Saikia, secretary said that it hopes that the agreement will bring peace and development in the district. All residents of the district like Schedule Tribes along with other communities who live in the district will have the same equality in political, social and economic life through the agreement.

In West Karbi Anglong, in a press conference at the Guest House of the Agriculture Department in Kheroni the former chairman of Village Development Committee, Honsing Teron, also welcomed the peace accord signed by the six armed organisations of Karbi Anglong on September 4.